Evolve Private Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171,474 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 93.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,482 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $188,626.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $233,323.80. The trade was a 44.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,714,218.50. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 702,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,440,171 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.7%

HPE opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $39.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.65.

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Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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