Evolve Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,717 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. Evolve Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 107.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 296 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 536.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,112.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allison Transmission from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $127.17.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 2,270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,625. This represents a 68.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $118.89 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.01 and a one year high of $137.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.47. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 14.88%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Allison Transmission's dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company's products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison's core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

Further Reading

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