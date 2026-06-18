EVR Research LP Invests $3.38 Million in Sprout Social, Inc. $SPT

EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. Sprout Social accounts for approximately 1.8% of EVR Research LP's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EVR Research LP owned about 0.51% of Sprout Social at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,985 shares of the company's stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 28,667 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $365,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 53,127 shares of the company's stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,750 shares of the company's stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 60,947 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $325,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprout Social from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $37,307.51. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $120.33 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. Sprout Social has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.970 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social NASDAQ: SPT is a Chicago-based software company specializing in social media management solutions for businesses of all sizes. The company provides a cloud-based platform designed to help organizations improve their social media presence through a suite of tools for content scheduling, community engagement, social listening and analytics. Sprout Social's platform is built to streamline the workflows of marketing, customer care and public relations teams by providing a centralized hub for managing multiple social channels.

The company's product offerings include publishing and scheduling capabilities that allow users to plan and automate social content across networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

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