EVR Research LP Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000. Floor & Decor makes up 2.8% of EVR Research LP's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. EVR Research LP owned 0.08% of Floor & Decor at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1,060,525.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,881,888 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,368,000 after buying an additional 3,881,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,914,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,589,000 after buying an additional 1,872,892 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,060,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,221,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,836,696 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,836,000 after buying an additional 1,211,731 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Bradley Paulsen purchased 5,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,271,752.50. This represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $733,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,460,517.28. This represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 4.6%

FND stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.62. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

About Floor & Decor

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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