Excelerate Energy, Inc. $EE is Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s 8th Largest Position

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 897,041 shares of the company's stock after selling 323,565 shares during the period. Excelerate Energy accounts for about 2.2% of Ranger Investment Management L.P.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.79% of Excelerate Energy worth $29,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arax Advisory Partners grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 791.9% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 157.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,941 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Excelerate Energy stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $433.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.68 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 3.85%. Excelerate Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Excelerate Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on EE. Zacks Research raised Excelerate Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $40.64.

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About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy NYSE: EE is a Houston‐based energy infrastructure company specializing in liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions. The company develops, owns and operates floating regasification units (FSRUs) that convert shipped LNG into natural gas for delivery into existing pipeline networks. Excelerate Energy's integrated platform also includes specialized LNG carriers, proprietary regasification technology and on‐shore support facilities, enabling rapid deployment of import terminals without extensive capital construction.

Founded in the early 2000s, Excelerate Energy pioneered the first FSRU in 2007, demonstrating the flexibility and cost advantages of floating LNG import infrastructure.

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