Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL Position Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 82.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.17% of Exelixis worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 21.6% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 19,501,500 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $805,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 20.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,181,359 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $379,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,960,525 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $246,170,000 after purchasing an additional 394,897 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,259,677 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $186,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,206,656 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $184,378,000 after purchasing an additional 995,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Exelixis from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exelixis from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Exelixis from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.35.

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Exelixis Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.51 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 34,901 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,745,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 952,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,615,850. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 20,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $949,164.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,674. This represents a 16.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 219,170 shares of company stock worth $10,620,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

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