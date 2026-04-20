Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,262 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,682 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Exelon worth $25,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Exelon by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 578 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $50.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 11.41%.The company's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exelon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Exelon's payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Exelon in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXC

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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