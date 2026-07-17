Exelon Corporation $EXC Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC - Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,407 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund's holdings in Exelon were worth $15,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock worth $5,715,457,000 after purchasing an additional 595,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,101,000 after buying an additional 2,550,786 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,130,053 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,239,000 after buying an additional 683,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock worth $913,853,000 after buying an additional 595,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Exelon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock worth $840,043,000 after buying an additional 393,917 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXC. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Exelon from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Exelon

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company's 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Exelon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

Further Reading

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