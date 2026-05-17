ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Position Reduced by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 513,905 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 185,093 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of ExlService worth $21,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 2,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 632 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExlService from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barrington Research set a $40.00 price target on shares of ExlService and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExlService from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,197 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $35,658.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 53,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,710.79. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $27.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. ExlService's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

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