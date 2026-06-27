ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS - Free Report) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,651 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 246,273 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.13% of ExlService worth $8,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ExlService by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ExlService by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 717 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 153,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,574.90. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 5,093 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $148,257.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,215.34. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXLS. Weiss Ratings upgraded ExlService from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ExlService from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXLS

ExlService Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of EXLS opened at $25.98 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. ExlService had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $570.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. ExlService's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ExlService declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EXLS is a global operations management and analytics company that partners with clients in insurance, healthcare, banking, and financial services to drive digital transformation and operational excellence. The firm delivers analytics-driven solutions and business process outsourcing services, including claims adjudication, finance and accounting, data management, and customer service support. ExlService combines domain expertise with advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation technologies to help organizations optimize processes, enhance customer experiences, and manage risk.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in New York City, ExlService has grown through a mix of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, earning recognition for its data analytics capabilities and industry-specific knowledge.

See Also

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