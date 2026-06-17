ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 10,377 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,203 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Jabil worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Jabil this week:

Jabil Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $376.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $343.79 and a 200 day moving average of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $398.89.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The firm's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's payout ratio is 4.30%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $1,204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,140,367. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jabil from $290.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $357.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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