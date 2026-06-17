ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 62,819 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 329,731 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 62,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.31% of J. M. Smucker worth $32,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company's stock worth $383,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company's stock worth $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company's stock worth $152,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,035 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth about $112,944,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $92,960,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SJM

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,865,175.31. This represents a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.24% of the company's stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $116.05 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The stock's 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

See Also

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