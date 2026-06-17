ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 292,191 The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292,191 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $29,193,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9%

SCHW opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.30. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,082,224.80. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 59,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,131 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

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Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Further Reading

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