ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 425.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,940 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 62,284 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of MongoDB worth $32,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 897.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 57,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 195,769 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,810 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 354,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,872,000 after acquiring an additional 189,820 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 345,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,029,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on MongoDB from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MongoDB from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $396.39.

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Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 150,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $3,539,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 983,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,005,365.56. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 132,616 shares of company stock valued at $47,588,794 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $348.81 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.00 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -942.73, a PEG ratio of 1,277.37 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.95 and a 200-day moving average of $335.21.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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