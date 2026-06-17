ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $18.42 Million Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 159.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,628 shares of the computer maker's stock after buying an additional 508,434 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of HP worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,943,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,634 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,601,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,899,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,977,716 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103,175 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

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Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.17. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. HP's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

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