ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $19.19 Million in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $19,194,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after buying an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $4,070,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $351.21 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $340.66 and its 200-day moving average is $274.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,377,406.64. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.19, for a total transaction of $594,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,252,757.81. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,390 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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