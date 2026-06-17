ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $43.68 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,146 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $43,682,000. ServiceNow makes up approximately 0.3% of ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $15,619,771,000 after buying an additional 81,752,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after buying an additional 38,441,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $2,020,992,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $130.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. This represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside after recent analyst conversations. Street Insider article

Benchmark raised its price target on ServiceNow to $130 from $125 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside after recent analyst conversations. Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow announced or expanded AI-focused partnerships with Cognizant and Wipro to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, which supports the company’s growth narrative around agentic AI workflows. Cognizant partnership article Wipro partnership article

ServiceNow announced or expanded AI-focused partnerships with and to help enterprises move from AI pilots to full-scale deployment, which supports the company’s growth narrative around agentic AI workflows. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that ServiceNow has gained more than 16% over the past month, suggesting improving investor sentiment around its AI and enterprise workflow strategy. Yahoo Finance article

Recent coverage also noted that ServiceNow has gained more than 16% over the past month, suggesting improving investor sentiment around its AI and enterprise workflow strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market articles highlighted ServiceNow’s recent outperformance versus the broader market in a prior session, but did not point to a new company-specific catalyst. MarketBeat/Zacks article

Market articles highlighted ServiceNow’s recent outperformance versus the broader market in a prior session, but did not point to a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary compared ServiceNow unfavorably with Salesforce on valuation and earnings momentum, which may keep pressure on the stock’s multiple. Zacks article

Some commentary compared ServiceNow unfavorably with Salesforce on valuation and earnings momentum, which may keep pressure on the stock’s multiple. Negative Sentiment: A report about a ServiceNow security breach exposing enterprise customer data could raise concerns about trust, compliance, and customer retention. CPO Magazine article

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.24 and a 52-week high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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