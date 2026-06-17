ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 1,047,816 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. $S

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S - Free Report) by 285.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,373 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,047,816 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.42% of SentinelOne worth $21,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,746,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,035 shares of the company's stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,552 shares of the company's stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 231,664 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $3,549,092.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,012,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,835,651.72. The trade was a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 32,396 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $433,134.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 603,650 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,800.50. This represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 611,110 shares of company stock valued at $9,006,475 over the last 90 days. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.70.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $276.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.060-0.080 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $19.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research set a $20.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SentinelOne

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne's solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company's flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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