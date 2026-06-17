ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 17,596 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,787 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 17,596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $349,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 216.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,560 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 362,446 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $43,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $582,706.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 88,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,234,924.40. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.0%

EOG opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.36. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 19.25%. EOG Resources's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.32.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc NYSE: EOG is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG's core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

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