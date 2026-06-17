ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $19.74 Million Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 49,194 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $19,742,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $7,209,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 353,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,770,000. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $189.84 per share, with a total value of $522,060.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 102,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,550,102.88. This represents a 2.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 17,707 shares valued at $3,999,674. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $182.36 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.25 and a 1 year high of $568.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.25. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.The business had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $311.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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