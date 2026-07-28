Exome Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Zenas BioPharma, Inc. $ZBIO

Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Exome Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Zenas BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 3.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,382 shares of the company's stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,809 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zenas BioPharma news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. bought 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,012,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,636,144.64. This trade represents a 162.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBIO opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 11.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.96. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zenas BioPharma, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Zenas BioPharma from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zenas BioPharma from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised Zenas BioPharma from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Zenas BioPharma has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBIO

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

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