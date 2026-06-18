Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,775 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 132,258 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Expand Energy worth $59,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Expand Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,965,510,000 after acquiring an additional 646,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,251,283 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,345,303,000 after buying an additional 5,291,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,400,621,000 after buying an additional 1,014,484 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expand Energy by 16.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,359,372 shares of the company's stock worth $463,140,000 after buying an additional 619,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expand Energy by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Stock Performance

Expand Energy stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.80 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The company's 50-day moving average is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Expand Energy's payout ratio is presently 17.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price target on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Expand Energy

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marcel Teunissen bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,600,772.20. This trade represents a 1.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

See Also

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