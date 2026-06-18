Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,073 shares of the company's stock after selling 57,091 shares during the quarter. Expand Energy accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cinctive Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Expand Energy worth $20,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 161.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,695,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856,576 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 36,574.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock worth $267,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414,311 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company's stock worth $362,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,979 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $145,633,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 862.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,256,987 shares of the company's stock worth $133,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company's stock.

Expand Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Expand Energy stock opened at $87.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.33. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.80 and a 12 month high of $126.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.53 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Expand Energy's payout ratio is 17.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.43 per share, for a total transaction of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at $881,755.92. This trade represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.90 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,600,772.20. This represents a 1.18% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,120 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Expand Energy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair cut Expand Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.45.

Read Our Latest Report on EXE

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

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