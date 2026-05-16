Expand Energy Corporation $EXE Stock Position Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE - Free Report) by 36,574.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,912 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,414,311 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 1.02% of Expand Energy worth $267,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXE. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Expand Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 234 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expand Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,073 shares of the company's stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Expand Energy

In related news, CFO Marcel Teunissen purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.43 per share, with a total value of $192,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $881,755.92. This represents a 28.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Wichterich purchased 2,000 shares of Expand Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 83,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,976,035. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Expand Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.09.

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Expand Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXE opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Expand Energy Corporation has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.22. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 22.53%.The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy's payout ratio is 17.15%.

Expand Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Further Reading

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