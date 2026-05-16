Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE is Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's 10th Largest Position

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 417.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Expedia Group Trading Up 0.3%

EXPE stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.39.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $294.00 to $260.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $285.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expedia Group

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.81% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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