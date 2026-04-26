Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,697 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 35,191 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $44,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total transaction of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,629,633.60. This trade represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Expedia Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Expedia Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expedia named Derek Andersen (formerly at Snap) as its new CFO, a hire investors view as bringing strong tech/fintech finance experience that could support execution and margin discipline long term. Article Title

Expedia named Derek Andersen (formerly at Snap) as its new CFO, a hire investors view as bringing strong tech/fintech finance experience that could support execution and margin discipline long term. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage and price-target momentum remain constructive (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median target above current levels), which provides a supportive backdrop for the stock. Article Title

Analyst coverage and price-target momentum remain constructive (multiple buy/outperform ratings and a median target above current levels), which provides a supportive backdrop for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights EXPE as a value-oriented, long-term idea — a narrative that can attract buy-and-hold investors after short-term volatility. Article Title

Zacks highlights EXPE as a value-oriented, long-term idea — a narrative that can attract buy-and-hold investors after short-term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data reported for April shows effectively zero days to cover based on average volume, so a short-squeeze dynamic is unlikely to amplify moves. (reported April 24)

Short interest data reported for April shows effectively zero days to cover based on average volume, so a short-squeeze dynamic is unlikely to amplify moves. (reported April 24) Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market pieces are focused on the upcoming Q1 earnings release — previews and expectations are circulating but no new guidance changes have been announced yet. Article Title

Analysts and market pieces are focused on the upcoming Q1 earnings release — previews and expectations are circulating but no new guidance changes have been announced yet. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets published routine press/notice items about the CFO appointment (company release / TipRanks coverage), which formalize the change but don’t add incremental detail beyond the hire. Article Title

Multiple outlets published routine press/notice items about the CFO appointment (company release / TipRanks coverage), which formalize the change but don’t add incremental detail beyond the hire. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: some outlets reported an immediate share drop (mid-single digits) following the abrupt CFO timing — investors often sell into leadership uncertainty, especially just before earnings. Article Title

Market reaction: some outlets reported an immediate share drop (mid-single digits) following the abrupt CFO timing — investors often sell into leadership uncertainty, especially just before earnings. Negative Sentiment: Broader ownership signals include notable institutional reductions and recent insider sales reported in public databases — these items can weigh on sentiment if investors interpret them as de-risking. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $283.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $251.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.69 and a 52-week high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. Expedia Group's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Expedia Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is 19.49%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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