Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,602 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 8,153 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 970.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $268.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.27 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.11.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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