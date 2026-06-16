Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Goodnow Investment Group LLC

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,071 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 81,839 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 7.0% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned 0.21% of Expedia Group worth $74,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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