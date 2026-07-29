Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 97.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 33,470 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Dbs Bank raised Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $288.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $295.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.53. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.05 and a 12-month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Expedia Group's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

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