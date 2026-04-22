Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,443 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 9,103 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $71,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 135,902 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,562 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $5,020,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $134.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $145.39 and its 200-day moving average is $144.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.01 and a 12-month high of $167.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 36.16%. Expeditors International of Washington's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company's core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

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