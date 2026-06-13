Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Position Lifted by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,979,424 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 1,888,763 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage makes up about 3.8% of Cohen & Steers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cohen & Steers Inc. owned 7.53% of Extra Space Storage worth $2,080,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 54,950 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.4% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,920,697 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $411,643,000 after purchasing an additional 227,289 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,044 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,922,000 after buying an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $14,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $150.33 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.71 and a fifty-two week high of $155.19. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.87). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $856.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's payout ratio is currently 145.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,100. The trade was a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $152.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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