Extreme Networks, Inc. $EXTR Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,178 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.71% of Extreme Networks worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 72.5% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 248,712 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 104,557 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 73,806.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,580 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 332,130 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 203.7% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 132,439 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 88,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company's stock.

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Extreme Networks Price Performance

Extreme Networks stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.29 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $317.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 0.75%.The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,897,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,028,231. The trade was a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Extreme Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings cut Extreme Networks from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc NASDAQ: EXTR is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company's product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme's Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

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