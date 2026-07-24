ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 820.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,249 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 108,973 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil accounts for 1.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $20,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $145.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The firm has a market cap of $650.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

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ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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