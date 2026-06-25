ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Boosted by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,415 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. ExxonMobil makes up about 1.3% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $16,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in a long-running lawsuit over property confiscated by Cuba, reviving Exxon’s ability to seek compensation and potentially strengthening its legal position in the case. Reuters article

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in ExxonMobil’s favor in a long-running lawsuit over property confiscated by Cuba, reviving Exxon’s ability to seek compensation and potentially strengthening its legal position in the case. Positive Sentiment: Commentary highlighted ExxonMobil as one of the energy names that may hold up well if the broader market weakens, reinforcing its reputation as a defensive, dividend-paying stock. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary highlighted ExxonMobil as one of the energy names that may hold up well if the broader market weakens, reinforcing its reputation as a defensive, dividend-paying stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage noted that Exxon’s upstream business could benefit from strong oil prices, with Permian and Guyana assets supporting production growth and earnings. Zacks article

Analyst coverage noted that Exxon’s upstream business could benefit from strong oil prices, with Permian and Guyana assets supporting production growth and earnings. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil reportedly applied to expand its footprint in Guyana, a strategic move that could support longer-term growth but does not appear to be an immediate catalyst. Yahoo Finance article

ExxonMobil reportedly applied to expand its footprint in Guyana, a strategic move that could support longer-term growth but does not appear to be an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The stock moved lower alongside weaker crude prices, as oil fell to its lowest level since the start of the Iran conflict, which can weigh on upstream earnings expectations for ExxonMobil. Yahoo Finance article

The stock moved lower alongside weaker crude prices, as oil fell to its lowest level since the start of the Iran conflict, which can weigh on upstream earnings expectations for ExxonMobil. Negative Sentiment: Investors also reacted to news that President Trump said the Justice Department is probing ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, adding regulatory overhang to the shares. Reuters article

ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $136.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.53 and a 52-week high of $176.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.87. The stock has a market cap of $567.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $165.70.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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