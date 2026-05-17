ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Holdings Lifted by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,906 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $49,930,000 after buying an additional 213,838 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,253 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,267,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 169,962 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 30,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.95.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:XOM opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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