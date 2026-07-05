ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM is Financial & Tax Architects LLC's 10th Largest Position

Financial & Tax Architects LLC reduced its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,654 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 9,779 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 2.0% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial & Tax Architects LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $9,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 15.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.0%

XOM opened at $137.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.60. The company has a market cap of $567.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $159.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $164.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

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