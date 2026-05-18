ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM is Rossmore Private Capital's Largest Position

Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 537,312 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 41,901 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for approximately 5.7% of Rossmore Private Capital's portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Rossmore Private Capital's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $64,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 0.1%

XOM stock opened at $157.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average of $137.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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