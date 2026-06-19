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ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM is Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
June 19, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Sunbelt Securities increased its ExxonMobil stake by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, making XOM its largest portfolio holding at 11.0% and worth about $164.7 million.
  • ExxonMobil is seeing continued institutional interest, with several large investors adding to or building new positions; overall, 61.8% of the stock is owned by institutions and hedge funds.
  • The company reported solid recent results and shareholder returns, including Q1 earnings of $1.16 per share topping estimates and a quarterly dividend of $1.03 per share, yielding about 3.0%.
  • Interested in ExxonMobil? Here are five stocks we like better.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,368,228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 18,409 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 11.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $164,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $155,696,000 after buying an additional 2,546,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,997,332 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,925,119,000 after buying an additional 2,465,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,062,497 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $368,541,000 after buying an additional 2,357,467 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil advanced a major new exploration push in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, planning up to 35 additional wells from 2028 through 2033, which could add long-term production growth. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company signed a preliminary deal to supply LNG to South Africa’s first planned import terminal, expanding its international gas footprint and supporting its LNG growth strategy. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to view ExxonMobil as relatively resilient versus the broader oil market because of its low-cost, diversified production base. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Down 2.1%

ExxonMobil stock opened at $137.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.26.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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