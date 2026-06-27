ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 203.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,022 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,566 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $136.41 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The stock's 50-day moving average is $148.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $565.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way.

ExxonMobil received a legal boost when the Supreme Court revived its billion-dollar Cuba claim, which could support future recoveries if the case ultimately goes Exxon’s way. Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential.

ExxonMobil’s application to expand its footprint in Guyana points to continued investment in a key growth region, reinforcing the company’s long-term production potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors.

Analyst and investor commentary continues to frame ExxonMobil as a dividend and value play, which may help limit downside among income-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives.

Articles comparing ExxonMobil with Enterprise Products and discussing oil stocks broadly suggest investors are still weighing Exxon’s resilience against softer oil prices and midstream alternatives. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst.

Commentary on ExxonMobil’s long-term evolution and cash-flow valuation was generally constructive, but did not point to an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits.

Crude oil dropped to its lowest level since the Iran conflict began, which pressured energy shares including ExxonMobil by reducing expected near-term upstream profits. Negative Sentiment: President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang.

President Trump ordered a DOJ probe into ExxonMobil and other oil companies over elevated natural gas prices, creating headline risk and potential regulatory overhang. Negative Sentiment: Recent market coverage noted ExxonMobil had already pulled back over the past month, reflecting investor caution as energy prices and sector sentiment softened.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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