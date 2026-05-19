ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 12,123 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 66,882 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at ExxonMobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $664.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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