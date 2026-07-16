ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 26,411 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil comprises approximately 1.5% of Midwest Trust Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $120,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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