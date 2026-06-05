ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,262 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 44,767 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $16,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $7,625,063,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 218.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,380,899 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $155,696,000 after buying an additional 2,546,791 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 105.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,925,026 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $329,797,000 after buying an additional 1,501,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 119.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,672,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $301,310,000 after buying an additional 1,454,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings cut ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE XOM opened at $152.12 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $630.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.21.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here