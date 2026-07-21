ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd.

WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 534.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 0.5% of WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $164.45.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $148.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.68. ExxonMobil Corporation has a one year low of $105.53 and a one year high of $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here