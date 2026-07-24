ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Bought by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,928 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 21,821 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,710 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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ExxonMobil Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $156.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.38.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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