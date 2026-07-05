ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 1,031.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,187 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 163,348 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for 4.2% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $147.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.60. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $567.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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