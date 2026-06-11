ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,964 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wills Financial Group LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 45,847 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,281,907 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,237,325,000 after purchasing an additional 136,569 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExxonMobil by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $150.72 on Thursday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.53 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $624.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The business had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 target price on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

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ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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