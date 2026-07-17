ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,352 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,152,366 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,043,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,625,063,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,605,353 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,608,488,000 after purchasing an additional 531,362 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ExxonMobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,090,589 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,102,708,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $164.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE XOM opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.17. The firm's 50-day moving average is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.30. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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