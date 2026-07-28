ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,398,418 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 428,431 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.06% of ExxonMobil worth $406,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 8.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492,309 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co increased its stake in ExxonMobil by 3.9% in the first quarter. Midwest Trust Co now owns 710,969 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $120,623,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ExxonMobil by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,664,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $200,366,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in ExxonMobil by 12,037.6% in the 4th quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 476,400 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $57,330,000 after buying an additional 472,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $145.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.84. ExxonMobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.53 and a twelve month high of $176.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ExxonMobil to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $163.25.

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About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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