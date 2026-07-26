ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 97.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 166,556 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 776.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price target on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.25.

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ExxonMobil Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ExxonMobil stock opened at $156.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.45. The stock has a market cap of $650.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.17. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $105.53 and a 12-month high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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