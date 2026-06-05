ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,146 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 16,175 shares during the period. ExxonMobil accounts for about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $39,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in ExxonMobil by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $73,885,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $128.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $630.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.21. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.73 and a 1-year high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is 69.48%.

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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